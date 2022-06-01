You are here: Home - News -

Serena Grewal joins Quantum Mortgages as key account manager

  • 01/06/2022
Serena Grewal has been hired as key account manager at specialist intermediary-only BTL lender Quantum Mortgages.

Grewal joins from Santander where she was a business development manager and is the third key account manager to join Quantum Mortgages.

She graduated from Kingston University with an economics degree in 2007 and began her career in financial services at Capstone Mortgages.

After finishing her CeMAP, Grewal worked as a mortgage adviser and later headed teams of advisers at both Natwest and Post Office Money.

In the last four years she has been a business development manger at Santander helping intermediaries secure both residential and buy-to-let mortgages in the south.

Quantum Mortgages is an intermediary-only specialist lender, aimed at fulfilling the funding needs of experienced landlords.

It launched earlier this year following a seed funding round which secured an initial £1bn with the backing of funds managed by CarVal Investors, a global alternative asset manager. 

Quantum’s other key account managers include Harsha Dahyea and Paul Ormonde.

Spencer Gale, sales director at Quantum Mortgages said: “Serena brings many years of experience as a mortgage broker and subsequent business development manager role for one of the largest financial institutions in the UK to the business. Her enthusiasm and personality light up a room and I cannot wait to see how she develops over the coming months in the specialist sector bringing those skills to intermediaries across the south of England.

Grewal said she was looking forward to working with intermediaries. She added: “In the complex buy-to-let market, having the ability to discuss cases with underwriters and having a common-sense approach, which sometimes the high street lenders lack was a major part of the decision for me to join them. The journey Quantum Mortgages are on and the market space they have entered really excites me and I can’t wait to be able to find solutions for both experienced and portfolio landlords in the months ahead.”

