TSB and Nationwide up rates – round-up

TSB has increased rates across its residential and product transfer ranges by as much as 0.25 per cent.

Changes apply to five-year fixes for first-time buyers and purchases against standard properties at 75 to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), and new-build properties at 80 to 90 per cent LTV.

Products in these ranges have seen rates go up by 0.25 per cent.

Pricing now varies between 3.19 per cent for a 75 per cent LTV five-year fix for first-time buyers and purchases, up to 3.29 at 95 per cent LTV.

On the new build range, pricing starts from 3.09 per cent at 80 per cent LTV, up to 3.19 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

Product transfer changes

Product transfer rates have also been increased by up to 0.50 per cent.

The largest rate changes apply to residential two-year fixes up to 120 per cent LTV.

Other residential product transfers to see rates increase include two-year trackers up to 80 per cent LTV, five-year fixes up to 90 per cent LTV and 10-year fixes up to 75 per cent LTV.

Across the buy-to-let offering, rates have gone up on two-year fixes up to 80 per cent LTV, five-year fixes between 60 and 80 per cent LTV and two-year trackers up to 60 per cent LTV.

Some rate reductions have been made, these apply to residential two-year trackers at 85 to 90 per cent LTV which have been cut by 0.30 per cent and buy-to-let two-year trackers at 60 to 75 per cent LTV which have decreased by 0.10 per cent.

Nationwide

Nationwide has also increased rates by as much as 0.25 per cent.

Changes apply to new business products such as the two and three-year fixes up to 95 per cent LTV, five-year fixes up to 90 per cent LTV and 10-year fixes up to 80 per cent LTV.

Rates for existing borrowers have gone up across equivalent ranges, as well as additional borrowing products up to 90 per cent LTV, green mortgages up to 90 per cent LTV and switcher products up to 95 per cent LTV.

Its standard mortgage rate has also gone from 4.24 per cent to 4.49 per cent while the base mortgage rate has gone up from 2.75 per cent to three per cent. This applies from 1 June.