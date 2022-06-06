HSBC adds cashback mortgages and pushes up rates

The lender is offering £500 cashback on a selection of two, three and five-year fixes from 85 and up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Under the range, borrowers could get a rate of 2.94 per cent at 85 per cent LTV fixed for two years with £500 cashback or fix for five years at 4.04 per cent at 95 per cent LTV.

At the same time, HSBC has upped rates on a plethora of products with increases seen on switching ranges and existing customers borrowing more.

Rates have also been increased on buy-to-let customers switching and existing customers borrowing more.

The buy-to-let remortgage and buy-to-let purchase ranges have also had rates increased on the five-year fixed standard between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.