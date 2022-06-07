You are here: Home - News -

News

Buy to let market may be shifting, but it isn’t broken, say brokers

by:
  • 07/06/2022
  • 0
Buy to let market may be shifting, but it isn’t broken, say brokers
Even though a record number of landlords appear to be selling up, brokers believe the fundamentals of the private rented sector would suggest buy to let is experiencing a correction rather than a meltdown.
A halving in the number of rental properties between March 2019 and March 2022, would appear to be a worrying sign for those with a vested interest in the buy to let market.
According to Propertymark’s latest survey, renters are frantically chasing fewer properties while landlords are quitting the market in their droves.

But brokers believe this may be a cyclical shake-out as landlord’s re-assess their position as the impact of tax changes which started to be phased in five years ago.

Mark Dyason, owner at Edinburgh Mortgage Advice, said these changes, combined with rising house prices, have acted as a catalyst to push the more reluctant or wavering landlords into selling up

Tax changes date back to April 2017 and the introduction of Section 24 of the Finance (No. 2) Act 2015. This made some types of property investment less profitable than they were previously with restriction on mortgage interest relief, which has been phased out.

From April 2020, landlords were no longer be able to deduct mortgage costs from  rental income, so all rental income earned will be taxable; instead landlords receive a 20 per cent tax credit which can be used to offset their tax bill.

Dyason said: “My experience is that landlords are exiting for a few reasons, namely the new tax regime that has cut income, the increased legislation that has raised costs and a housing market that has pushed up house values faster than rents have risen, so the yield isn’t as good.

 

End of the dinner party landlord

 

Another factor may be the age of landlords. Dyason said: “The Dinner Party landlord of the naughties is also getting to retirement age and will be looking at their options. All of this is a boon to first-time buyers or would be if there wasn’t a dozen for each former buy-to-let property hitting the market.”

Jonathan Burridge, founding adviser at We Are Money, agreed the tax changes were now starting to be felt in the pocket. “It is not the get rich scheme it was perceived to be 10-15 years ago. There is a growing gap between rent and purchase price which means larger deposits.”

Imran Hussain, director at Harmony Financial Services said his clients were also finding requirements from Local Authorities onerous. 

“The selective licensing costs introduced by many local councils are passed on to renters, whichever way we cut it. The changes in tax rules are also making some dinner party landlords who are nearing retirement age start looking at offloading properties whilst prices are as high as they have ever been, which in no way benefits first-time buyers as when they sell, another landlord simply purchases the property.

“Giving landlords an incentive such as reducing capital gains or putting a cap in place may allow some landlords to sell properties at a lower price, which could benefit first- time buyers but that is not likely to happen.

Ian Hewett, founder at The Bearded Mortgage Broker had a more pessimistic view and blames the introduction of energy performance certificates (EPC) as another catalyst for landlords likely to exit.

As I am a landlord myself, I have seriously considered exiting the market as the return on investment is not as strong as it once was.

“This, alongside potential Government focus on energy performance certificates, a lack of support with problem tenants and a failure to regulate poor landlords make this a volatile, combustible situation.

“As the available properties diminish due to demand, the cost of rent rises accordingly and will force some tenants out into the street at the hands of a few ruthless landlords trying to squeeze a massive profit. How is all of this fair for all involved? The onus is on the Government to do the right thing for all involved. Sadly they don’t have a history of doing that.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.