Simon Moore to join LV= as chair

  • 07/06/2022
Simon Moore (pictured right) is to join LV='s board as chair, subject to regulatory and other third-party approvals.

Moore will replace LV’s interim chair Seamus Creedon, who will continue in his role as a non-executive director on the LV= board.

Creedon took on the role temporarily in February after the departure of Alan Cook in December. Cook was chair when members voted against a controversial takeover bid for the firm by private equity firm Bain Capital.

Moore, who has a 30-year career in the life insurance sector and asset management sector, began his financial services career as a graduate trainee at Lloyds Banking Group.

He then joined Chase Manhattan Bank in 1994 as a member of the global insurance team in London and New York working across life, general insurance and reinsurance.

Moore moved to Barclays in 2003 where he worked in various leadership roles and in 2009 he became chair of Barclays Corporate in the South West of England and Wales.

In 2011, he joined the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), where he held a broad international remit before he took over the London team, which included the financial services team. 

Simon left the CBI in 2016 to embark on a chair and board career. He was previously chair of Pennant Group and stepped down last year having built the corporate governance model and overseen the transformation of the business.

He joined PCF Bank as chair in 2022, is also the chair of RCI Bank UK and will be completing his term as chair of Cambridge and Counties Bank in 2022.

Moore is a qualified cricket umpire and holds a series of trustee volunteer roles at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, the University of the West of England and previously in the Government Office of the South West.

Creedon said: “I am delighted that Simon has agreed to join the board at LV=. As well as his extensive commercial and technical knowledge of the life insurance sector and financial services, he has a strong track record helping businesses to grow and prosper for all stakeholders, including as chair of the specialist Cambridge & Counties Bank, and is the right candidate to lead LV= into the future.”

Moore said: “I am honoured to be taking the chair of such a distinguished British business, and at such an important time in LV=’s 179-year history. I was attracted to the strength of the LV= brand and mutual ethos, and my focus will be on building a strong and thriving business for the benefit of our members, advisers and employees.

“As chair, I am determined that LV will put its members at the heart of everything we do, as we drive the business forward.

