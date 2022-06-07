You are here: Home - News -

News

The Mansfield hires Sabiha Moghal as BDM

by:
  • 07/06/2022
  • 0
The Mansfield hires Sabiha Moghal as BDM
The Mansfield has appointed Sabiha Moghal (pictured) as a business development manager (BDM) to its business development team.

In her role she will build key relationships with brokers and build awareness of the mutual’s “flexible approach to lending”.

She joins the team from the State Bank of India, where she worked for nearly five years as a BDM.

Prior to that she was a mortgage and protection manager at HSBC for over three years, after having worked as a mortgage and protection adviser at Lloyds TSB for around three years.

The Mansfield’s intermediary sales manager Tom Denman-Molloy said that having Moghal with the business would allow it to continue delivering year-on-year growth by developing stronger ties with core broking partners.

He added: “I’m delighted that Sabiha has joined the society, she brings with her a wealth of experience and I’ve no doubt that she will be an exceptional addition to the team.”

Moghal said: “The Mansfield has an excellent reputation as a building society that combines its common sense approach with an enviable range of mortgage options and lending criteria.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the sales support team to help brokers find solutions that enable them to write more business and delight their clients.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/