The Mansfield hires Sabiha Moghal as BDM

The Mansfield has appointed Sabiha Moghal (pictured) as a business development manager (BDM) to its business development team.

In her role she will build key relationships with brokers and build awareness of the mutual’s “flexible approach to lending”.

She joins the team from the State Bank of India, where she worked for nearly five years as a BDM.

Prior to that she was a mortgage and protection manager at HSBC for over three years, after having worked as a mortgage and protection adviser at Lloyds TSB for around three years.

The Mansfield’s intermediary sales manager Tom Denman-Molloy said that having Moghal with the business would allow it to continue delivering year-on-year growth by developing stronger ties with core broking partners.

He added: “I’m delighted that Sabiha has joined the society, she brings with her a wealth of experience and I’ve no doubt that she will be an exceptional addition to the team.”

Moghal said: “The Mansfield has an excellent reputation as a building society that combines its common sense approach with an enviable range of mortgage options and lending criteria.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the sales support team to help brokers find solutions that enable them to write more business and delight their clients.”