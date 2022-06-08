Catalyst hires two key account managers and a senior credit analyst

Catalyst has hired three to its new business team, including Drena Gashi and Katy Fogarty as key account managers and Alan Harrington as a senior credit analyst.

Gashi joins the business as a key account manager for London, and Fogarty will be a key account manager for Midlands and the South. Both will report to James Farge, Catalyst’s sales director.

Gashi has previously worked at First4Bridging, Crystal Specialist Finance and JP Morgan, while Fogarty’s career includes stints at Natwest, Countrywide Mortgage Services and Nationwide.

Harrington will report to Catalyst’s credit director, Matt Gillon, and previously worked for specialist lenders including OneSavings Bank, and Family Building Society.

Chris Fairfax, chief executive at Catalyst, said: “We’re delighted to announce the appointments of Alan, Katy, and Drena, three experienced and talented individuals. 2022 is shaping up to be a very busy year for Catalyst as we establish ourselves in the development finance and buy-to-let markets, and continue to grow our bridging book.

“What matters to me, personally, is ensuring we continue to deliver the broker community with innovative products coupled with exemplary service. Katy and Drena add a new layer to our offering, providing dedicated key account management and product training. While Alan’s years of buy-to-let experience, gives us the ability to respond to enquiries extremely quickly and structure deals where other lenders may decline.”

Catalyst was founded in 2017 and provides bridging, buy to let, refurbishment, and development finance.