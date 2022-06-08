Halifax ups select rates by 0.6 per cent

Halifax has increased the rates of select large loan remortgage products, along with select homebuyer shared equity and shared ownership products, by as much as 0.6 per cent.

The lender has increased its two-year fixed rate large loan remortgage product up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) by 0.6 per cent.

The product, which is eligible for loans between £1m and £5m, is now priced at 2.75 per cent and comes with a £1,499 fee.

For homebuyers, the rates for its two, five and 10-year affordable housing products, which cover shared equity and shared ownership, have risen by around 0.36 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee now stands at 2.84 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate is priced at 2.93 per cent.