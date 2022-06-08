Halifax ups select rates by 0.6 per cent

The lender has increased its two-year fixed rate large loan remortgage product up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) by 0.6 per cent.
The product, which is eligible for loans between £1m and £5m, is now priced at 2.75 per cent and comes with a £1,499 fee.
For homebuyers, the rates for its two, five and 10-year affordable housing products, which cover shared equity and shared ownership, have risen by around 0.36 per cent.
Its two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee now stands at 2.84 per cent, whilst its five-year fixed rate is priced at 2.93 per cent.