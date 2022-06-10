All the winners of the Legal and General Mortgage Club Awards 2022

Legal and General’s Mortgage Club Awards returned to The Guildhall in London today, with brokers and lenders from across the industry attending.

Here are all the winners. Congratulations to all.

Broker categories

Best Broker Firm for New Build sponsored by Precise Mortgages

Meridian Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Specialist Lending sponsored by Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Coreco

Best Broker for Digital Innovation sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

L&C Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (5 advisers and under) sponsored by Saffron for Intermediaries

LIFT-Mortgages

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (6-25 advisers) sponsored by BM Solutions

First Mortgage NE

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (26-75 advisers) sponsored by HSBC UK

Coreco

Best Broker Firm for Overall Quality (76+ advisers) sponsored by Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Mortgage Advice Bureau

Best National Network Partner sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Stonebridge

Lender categories

Best Lender for Later Life Lending sponsored by Diversity & Inclusivity Finance Forum

LiveMore

Best Lender for Buy to Let sponsored by Connect for Intermediaries

The Mortgage Works

Best Specialist Lender sponsored by Specialist Lending Solutions

Kent Reliance for Intermediaries

Best Lender for Service sponsored by Finance Planning Group

Halifax Intermediaries

Best Lender Marketing Campaign sponsored by Legal & General

Precise Mortgages

Best Lender for Digital Innovation sponsored by eConveyancer

Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Business Development Manager of the Year sponsored by Mortgage Solutions

Laura Underdown, HSBC UK

Best Smaller Lender sponsored by Rostrum

Kensington Mortgages

Best Overall Lender sponsored by SmartrFit

HSBC UK

Best Lender for Partnership with Mortgage Club sponsored by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries