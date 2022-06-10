Nationwide increases rates on two, three, five and 10-year-fixes

Nationwide Building Society has made rate changes to various two, three, five and 10-year-fixed rate products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Nationwide said the new rates would be effective from Friday 10 June.

For first-time buyers, rates will be increased by between 0.15 per cent and 0.20 per cent, while for those looking to move home, rates will be increased by 0.20 per cent. For those looking to remortgage, rates will be increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.30 per cent.

Switcher and further advance rates will be increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.16 per cent, while shared equity rates and green additional borrowing rates will be increased by 0.20 per cent.

Changes include a 10-year-fixed rate for a new member mortgage with zero fee at 80 per cent LTV, where the rate is now 3.24 per cent, and on a £999 fee, the rate is now 3.09 per cent.

On Nationwide’s switcher three-year-fix at 75 per cent LTV with no fee is 2.89 per cent and the £999 fee paying alternative is 2.64 per cent.