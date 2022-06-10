You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide increases rates on two, three, five and 10-year-fixes

by:
  • 10/06/2022
  • 0
Nationwide increases rates on two, three, five and 10-year-fixes
Nationwide Building Society has made rate changes to various two, three, five and 10-year-fixed rate products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

Nationwide said the new rates would be effective from Friday 10 June.

For first-time buyers, rates will be increased by between 0.15 per cent and 0.20 per cent, while for those looking to move home, rates will be increased by 0.20 per cent. For those looking to remortgage, rates will be increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.30 per cent.

Switcher and further advance rates will be increased by between 0.05 per cent and 0.16 per cent, while shared equity rates and green additional borrowing rates will be increased by 0.20 per cent.

Changes include a 10-year-fixed rate for a new member mortgage with zero fee at 80 per cent LTV, where the rate is now 3.24 per cent, and on a £999 fee, the rate is now 3.09 per cent.

On Nationwide’s switcher three-year-fix at 75 per cent LTV with no fee is 2.89 per cent and the £999 fee paying alternative is 2.64 per cent.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/