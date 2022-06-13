You are here: Home - News -

Lesley Terry joins Saffron for Intermediaries as BDM

by:
  • 13/06/2022
Saffron for Intermediaries has announced the appointment of Lesley Terry as its latest regional business development manager.

Terry (pictured), who has 17 years of experience in the mortgage industry, will work with brokers across the central belt of the UK.

She joins Saffron for Intermediaries’ team following 17 years with New Homes Mortgage Services, where she was head of specialist lending. Her role at Saffron follows the launch of a new initiative, Intermediar-ease this year.

The initiative aims to address brokers concerns and issues around service across the mortgage sector. Part of the strategy includes continuing to grow the expert team to ensure a broker will never have to wait too long to speak to a representative when dealing with the society and can rely on a local BDM to support them.

Saffron Building Society, currently has branches in the East of England and provides a consumer brokerage service, Saffron Mortgage Finders.

Supporting mortgage brokers

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron, said “We welcome yet another highly experienced BDM to our growing team of experts. With our range of specialist products, Lesley was the perfect choice to help to bolster our credentials and add support to the central area of the country, supported by field-based colleagues in the North and South of the country.

“Her experience is also enhanced by her relationships, infectious personality and professionalism. I have no doubt she will be a great addition to the team.”

Hall added: The Intermediar-ease initiative is all about brokers, and their experience in working with us. With much concern being directed at call waiting times, application times and the desire to see BDMs in person, the introduction of Lesley reduces the area each of the regional BDMs are required to cover, which means we can dedicate more time to the brokers when they need it.”

Terry, said: “I am so excited to be joining the Saffron team as a BDM. After 17 years in my previous role, I felt it was time for a change. Saffron’s specialist product range fits so well with my skillset, and to have a region to focus on is a very exciting prospect too. I can’t wait to get stuck in and meet the wider team.”

 

