Paradigm appoints mortgage helpdesk manager

She joins the mortgage distributor with eight years of mortgage industry experience. She has held mortgage desk and relationship development positions at Sesame Bankhall and her most recent position was as a business support team leader at Bevan Brittan.

Jones will report to Paradigm’s director of membership, Richard Goppy, and will work closely with Katrina Ostrowski who moves into the new role of senior mortgage helpdesk consultant.

The mortgage helpdesk also creates hints and tips guides, monthly residential affordability stress testing and quarterly mortgage market newsletters for member firms.

Paradigm was launched in September 2007 and provides intermediaries with access to lenders covering the whole of market, as well as a full range of mortgage-related support services delivered by a range of commercial partners. It is an operating division of Tatton Asset Management and deals with 1,674 directly authorised firms, representing over 3,000 advisers.

Goppy said: “We are very pleased to be able to announce Diane’s appointment as our new mortgage helpdesk manager. She joins us with a raft of experience and excellent skills to be able to move our helpdesk offering forward, building on what we already have in place. The helpdesk plays a very important role within the business and I know that many member firms use it regularly and it is relied upon, not just for the instant guidance it provides but also the regular newsletters and updates it produces.”

“I would particularly like to thank Katrina for her work on the helpdesk over the last nine months while we finalised our new structure – she has done a superb job for us in that period.”