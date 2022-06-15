You are here: Home - News -

Platform withdraws select resi products in new business range

by:
  • 15/06/2022
The Co-operative's subsidiary Platform has temporarily withdrawn selected mainstream residential products from its new business mortgage range.

There are nine products being removed in total and these include the three-year fixed rate at 60 to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,499 fee.

Its three-year fixed rate at 80 to 90 per cent LTV, also with a £1,499 fee, is also being withdrawn.

The lender is also taking its three-year fixed rate at 60 to 75 per cent LTV and at 80 to 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee off the market.

Platform added that five-year fixed rate products between 60 and 75 per cent LTV and 80 to 90 per cent LTV with a £1,499 fee are being taken down.

Five-year fixed rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV and at 80 to 90 per cent LTV with a £999 fee are being removed.

Its fee-free five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV is also being temporarily withdrawn.

