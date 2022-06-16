Connect becomes first network to offer brokers SmartrFit+ tool

Connect for Intermediaries has become the first network to provide its brokers with access to Legal and General Mortgage Club’s SmartrFit+ tool.

Connect member brokers will now be able to add the affordability calculator tool to their websites at a discounted rate.

The network said that by adding SmartrFit+ to their websites, brokers can support their customers with mortgage lending information to help inform their decisions.

The tool then generates leads that go directly into the broker’s CRM systems, shortening both the client capture process and the time it takes to provide advice.

Legal and General Mortgage Club said its survey found that intermediaries saved an average of 41 minutes per case by using SmartrFit+.

If extrapolated over a year this would equated to roughly one working month. The same survey found that 89 per cent of brokers said having less time-consuming processes would allow them to advise more clients.

Liz Syms (pictured), chief executive of Connect, said: “Legal and General Mortgage Club has used in-depth research to come up with SmartrFit+, which will be hugely valuable to our brokers. In fact, we believe that using SmartrFit+ at such a great price will pay for itself with the money saved from the first client that uses it each month.

“As a rapidly expanding network, we constantly aim to be at the forefront of new technology, using the best solutions in the market at any time to help our brokers to provide the best advice possible in the shortest time. It is for this reason that we want all of our brokers to have access to the SmartrFit+ solution at a price that is completely affordable, something that no other network is offering yet.

Clare Beardmore, head of broker propositions at Legal and General Mortgage Club said: “SmartrFit+ is a fantastic resource that can really support brokers in their day to day work. The time savings it creates for brokers mean that they can spend more of their time doing what they do best – providing advice for their customers.

“It is testament to Liz’s foresight and understanding of the mortgage market that she recognises the advantage that the SmartrFit+ will provide both to the Connect network and all of its members.”