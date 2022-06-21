You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander and Platform withdraw products – round-up

by:
  • 21/06/2022
  • 0
Santander and Platform withdraw products – round-up
Both Santander and Platform announced they were temporarily pulling back selected mortgage ranges just days after the Bank of England (BoE) raised its base lending rate from one per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Santander said it was temporarily withdrawing all 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) residential purchase and remortgage products along with all of its 75 per cent LTV zero-fee residential purchase and remortgage products.

The rates being withdrawn include:

  • 60 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rate, 2.54 percent, £999 fee, purchase
  • 60 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rate, 2.59 per cent, £999 fee, remortgage
  • 60 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rate, 2.69 per cent, £999 fee, purchase and remortgage
  • 60 per cent LTV, five-year fixed rate, 2.89 per cent, no fee, purchase and remortgage
  • 75 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rate, 2.89 per cent, no fee, purchase and remortgage
  • 75 per cent LTV, five-year fixed rate, 2.94 per cent, no fee, purchase and remortgage

The bank said it was also extending its completion deadline for remortgages by two months so that borrowers whose deals were about to end could have more time to sign their next agreement.

Specifically, its completion deadlines have been rolled on to 5 November 2022 for product transfers, 30 December 2022 for purchases and 6 January 2023 for remortgages.

Because of the latest BoE action on interest rates, Santander said, the pay rates on its base rate tracker products would  increase as of today on new offers only. Existing Santander base rate tracker customers’ rates, it said, will not change until next month and payments won’t change until August.

 

Platform

Platform, part of the Co-operative Bank, cited “unprecedented demand for our mortgage products and to maintain application processing expectations” as the reasons it was temporarily withdrawing its new business range.

The lender said it would re-launch on Thursday its mainstream and buy to let (BTL) mortgage ranges for both new business and product switching.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.