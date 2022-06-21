TSB and Natwest increase residential rates – round-up

TSB has increased rates on two and five-year fixed rate house purchase and remortgage products while Natwest has increased rates across its new customer two and five-year fixed products.

TSB’s five-year fixed first-time buyer (FTB) and house purchase products at zero to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) have been increased by 0.35 per cent.

On its two and five-year fixed remortgage deals, rate have been increased by up to 0.60 per cent and on two and five-year fixed shared equity remortgage rates haven increased by up to 1.25 per cent.

Natwest raises new business pricing

Natwest said it had increased rates across its new business residential range.

Its two-year fixed rate purchase product at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 product fee will increase by 0.43 per cent to 3.25 per cent.

A two year fixed-rate 85 per cent LTV with no product fee will increase by 0.35 per cent to 3.54 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV, with a £995 product fee, the two-year fixed rate will rise from 2.96 per cent to 3.31 per cent.

A two-year fixed-rate remortgage at 75 per cent LTV, increases by 0.37 per cent to 3.21 per cent. This mortgage has a £995 product fee.

At 90 per cent LTV, the rate on the fee-free two-year fixed remortgage will rise by 0.4 per cent to 3.69 per cent. With a £995 fee, the rate on a equivalent product will increase by 0.26 per cent to 3.34 per cent.

The rate on the five-year fixed purchase product at 60 per cent LTV with no fee will increase by 0.33 per cent to 3.49 per cent and at 75 per cent LTV, the £995 fee-paying product will see a 0.42 per cent rate increase to 3.31 per cent.

A 90 per cent LTV purchase product with no fee will see its rate increase by 0.35 per cent to 3.60 per cent.

The fee-free five-year fixed remortgage at 75 per cent LTV will increase by 0.45 per cent to 3.59 per cent. At 85 per cent LTV, the rate will increase by 0.46 per cent to 3.45 per cent.

Rates on two and five-year fixed purchase deals at 95 per cent LTV, with £750 cashback, will increase by 0.45 per cent.