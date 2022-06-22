You are here: Home - News -

News

Schutrups and Lennon discuss changing customer behaviour at upcoming masterclass

by:
  • 22/06/2022
  • 0
Schutrups and Lennon discuss changing customer behaviour at upcoming masterclass
For the second year running, Mortgage Solutions is hosting a masterclass in partnership with AI and digital communications provider Syndeo.

This online event will take place on Tuesday 5th July from 11.00am-11:45am:

‘How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant’.

Syndeo CEO Oliver Lennon will be returning alongside Nicola Schutrups, who serves as the managing director of The Mortgage Hut. Combining Oliver’s 25 years of experience within the technology industry, and Nicola’s experience of over a decade within the mortgage industry, merged with her previous experience within the finance sector, both speakers will be able to provide a unique insight on a fascinating topic which is pertinent to any business. 

How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant

The session will cover:

  • The importance of gathering data on client behaviours and insights
  • The need for an active online presence
  • Using technology to generate quality leads
  • Looking at what customers now expect from the advice process and how they want to be communicated to 
  • Positioning your business to effectively attract new customers and grow existing client relationships
  • How digital tools can assist with this and encourage growth

Speakers

Nicola Schutrups (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Hut

Oliver Lennon, chief executive, Syndeo

Chair: Shekina Tuahene, Commercial Editor, Mortgage Solutions

How to register

Taking place online on Tuesday 5th July, this event will be accessible from your home or office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Register to attend here – https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-masterclass/?syndeo2022source=pressrelease

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Are remortgage transactions becoming more labour-intensive than purchase transactions?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.