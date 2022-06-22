Schutrups and Lennon discuss changing customer behaviour at upcoming masterclass

For the second year running, Mortgage Solutions is hosting a masterclass in partnership with AI and digital communications provider Syndeo.

This online event will take place on Tuesday 5th July from 11.00am-11:45am:

‘How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant’.

Syndeo CEO Oliver Lennon will be returning alongside Nicola Schutrups, who serves as the managing director of The Mortgage Hut. Combining Oliver’s 25 years of experience within the technology industry, and Nicola’s experience of over a decade within the mortgage industry, merged with her previous experience within the finance sector, both speakers will be able to provide a unique insight on a fascinating topic which is pertinent to any business.

How to tune into changing customer behaviour so your business stays relevant

The session will cover:

The importance of gathering data on client behaviours and insights

The need for an active online presence

Using technology to generate quality leads

Looking at what customers now expect from the advice process and how they want to be communicated to

Positioning your business to effectively attract new customers and grow existing client relationships

How digital tools can assist with this and encourage growth

Speakers

Nicola Schutrups (pictured), managing director, The Mortgage Hut

Oliver Lennon, chief executive, Syndeo

Chair: Shekina Tuahene, Commercial Editor, Mortgage Solutions

How to register

Taking place online on Tuesday 5th July, this event will be accessible from your home or office, via a laptop, tablet or mobile.

Register to attend here – https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-solutions-masterclass/?syndeo2022source=pressrelease