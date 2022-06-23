You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax and Clydesdale Bank increase rates – round-up

by:
  • 23/06/2022
  • 0
Halifax and Clydesdale Bank increase rates – round-up
Halifax and Clydesdale have hiked up rates across their respective mortgage products.

Halifax’s rate changes apply from Friday 24 June, with increases of as much as 0.50 per cent. 

House purchase, remortgage, shared equity and green products fixed for up to 10 years have been amended. 

Rates on home buyer mortgages now begin at 3.24 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) for a two-year fix with a £999 fee, up to 3.86 per cent at 90 to 95 per cent LTV with no fee. 

Five-year fixed equivalents range from 3.33 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent LTV, to 4.14 per cent at 90 to 95 per cent LTV. 

For remortgagors, a two-year fix at 0 to 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is priced at 3.33 per cent, while the fee-free option at 85 to 90 per cent LTV has a rate of 3.74 per cent. 

Five-year fixed options start from 3.39 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent LTV, to 3.81 per cent at 85 to 90 per cent LTV. 

 

Clydesdale Bank ups select rates

Clydesdale has increased rates across its core, £1m, professional and buy-to-let mortgages. 

Rates for core products between 65 to 95 per cent LTV, fixed for either two or five years, have risen by up to 0.35 per cent. 

For mortgage loans of over £1m between 65 and 85 per cent LTV, fixed for two or five years, rates have gone up by as much as 0.30 per cent. 

Professional and newly qualified professional mortgage rates have increased by up to 0.21 per cent. 

Across its buy-to-let offering, two and five-year fixes will see rate rises of 0.40 per cent. 

Changes will apply from tomorrow. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022 to Jun 30, 2022
MAOE 2022

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/