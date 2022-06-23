Halifax and Clydesdale Bank increase rates – round-up

Halifax and Clydesdale have hiked up rates across their respective mortgage products.

Halifax’s rate changes apply from Friday 24 June, with increases of as much as 0.50 per cent.

House purchase, remortgage, shared equity and green products fixed for up to 10 years have been amended.

Rates on home buyer mortgages now begin at 3.24 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) for a two-year fix with a £999 fee, up to 3.86 per cent at 90 to 95 per cent LTV with no fee.

Five-year fixed equivalents range from 3.33 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent LTV, to 4.14 per cent at 90 to 95 per cent LTV.

For remortgagors, a two-year fix at 0 to 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee is priced at 3.33 per cent, while the fee-free option at 85 to 90 per cent LTV has a rate of 3.74 per cent.

Five-year fixed options start from 3.39 per cent at 0 to 60 per cent LTV, to 3.81 per cent at 85 to 90 per cent LTV.

Clydesdale Bank ups select rates

Clydesdale has increased rates across its core, £1m, professional and buy-to-let mortgages.

Rates for core products between 65 to 95 per cent LTV, fixed for either two or five years, have risen by up to 0.35 per cent.

For mortgage loans of over £1m between 65 and 85 per cent LTV, fixed for two or five years, rates have gone up by as much as 0.30 per cent.

Professional and newly qualified professional mortgage rates have increased by up to 0.21 per cent.

Across its buy-to-let offering, two and five-year fixes will see rate rises of 0.40 per cent.

Changes will apply from tomorrow.