Access Financial Services reaches 100 broker milestone in five years

  • 24/06/2022
Mortgage and protection broker, Access Financial Services, has reached 100 brokers since being founded as a one-man band in 2017.

The broker has doubled its revenues in the last financial year compared to the year before and it is aiming to double the number of brokers over the next 12 months. It also aims to double the earnings of its brokers.

It said that it would do this by expanding the number of products brokers can offer and would provide brokers with business growth support and training.

Access said that it wanted to help its advisers earn six-figure sums by helping them “implement bespoke strategies into their own core business”.

The firm added that a number of brokers join through the company’s academy, which helps them take CeMAP exams, and it takes people who used to work in banks but want to become mortgage brokers.

The company said that half the brokers specialise in protection and the other half advise on both mortgages and protection. Access also has general insurance permissions.

Karl Wilkinson (pictured), chief executive and founder of Access FS, said: “It’s a great achievement that we have managed to attract one hundred advisers to join us in just five years from a complete standing start.

“We try to do things a little differently from other broker firms, creating a collaborative environment for brokers to help each other rather than competing with each other. There really is plenty of business out there to go round.”

He said that protecting the customer and providing best advice was its number one priority, so its compliance standards were “high but with a common-sense approach”.

Wilkinson added: “Many of our brokers who have worked at networks and other broker firms report that the way Access FS works is like a breath of fresh air compared to what they have known previously. Our ambitions now are to continue to grow and to double in size in the next twelve months”

