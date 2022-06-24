You are here: Home - News -

Pepper Money unveils EPC initiative for landlords

  • 24/06/2022
Pepper Money has launched an initiative to help its buy-to-let borrowers understand the energy efficiency of their properties and how it can be improved.

This move is part of the lender’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards. 

Pepper will offer buy-to-let mortgage holders who borrow in their name to claim a free energy efficiency survey, EPC certificate and tailored action plan. 

Current proposals suggest landlords need to improve the energy efficiency of properties in their portfolios. They have until 2025 to bring new rentals up to an EPC rating of at least C, and until 2028 for existing properties. 

The lender launched a similar initiative for owner occupiers in February, which saw hundreds of free EPC certificates being claimed. 

In January, Pepper also widened its criteria to remove restrictions on properties with solar panels. 

Laurence Morey (pictured), CEO at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we understand the societal role that we must play as a lender.  

“In the coming years, buy-to-let landlords will have a responsibility to ensure that their properties meet a minimum EPC rating of C and we are really pleased to be able to launch this initiative that offers them some help in achieving that.” 

