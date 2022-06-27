MPowered Mortgages hires staff for Leeds office

MPowered Mortgages has opened an office in Leeds and hired 18 people for the new hub.

The lender has also increased the office space of its Guildford headquarters, with overall headcount increasing by 38 since the start of the year.

The new roles based in Leeds are focused on enhancing MPowered’s technology platform, including lead developers and machine learning engineers. They will report to the chief technology officer.

Operational roles including underwriters and completion specialists are based in both Leeds and Guildford offices.

Since launch last year, MPowered Mortgages’ headcount has grown to 78 people.

Stuart Cheetham, chief executive of MPowered Mortgages (pictured), said: “We are excited to be growing our workforce at a time when demand for mortgages prevails as does the need for a smoother mortgage journey.

“Having just launched our prime mortgage range in April, the opening of our Leeds office and the expansion of our workforce is testament to our commitment to speeding up the mortgage process through the use of data science and technology and improving the mortgage journey for both brokers and their clients.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our business and expand our footprint in the prime residential mortgage space as the first prime fintech mortgage lender to enter the mortgage market.”