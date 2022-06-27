You are here: Home - News -

News

MPowered Mortgages hires staff for Leeds office

by:
  • 27/06/2022
  • 0
MPowered Mortgages hires staff for Leeds office
MPowered Mortgages has opened an office in Leeds and hired 18 people for the new hub.

 

The lender has also increased the office space of its Guildford headquarters, with overall headcount increasing by 38 since the start of the year.

The new roles based in Leeds are focused on enhancing MPowered’s technology platform, including lead developers and machine learning engineers. They will report to the chief technology officer.

Operational roles including underwriters and completion specialists are based in both Leeds and Guildford offices.

Since launch last year, MPowered Mortgages’ headcount has grown to 78 people.

Stuart Cheetham, chief executive of MPowered Mortgages (pictured), said: We are excited to be growing our workforce at a time when demand for mortgages prevails as does the need for a smoother mortgage journey.

“Having just launched our prime mortgage range in April, the opening of our Leeds office and the expansion of our workforce is testament to our commitment to speeding up the mortgage process through the use of data science and technology and improving the mortgage journey for both brokers and their clients.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our business and expand our footprint in the prime residential mortgage space as the first prime fintech mortgage lender to enter the mortgage market.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2022

Jun 29, 2022
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/