Chorley BS joins Primis Mortgage lender panel

  • 28/06/2022
Chorley Building Society has joined Primis’ Mortgage Network’s lending panel, which will give members access to the mutual’s standard and specialist mortgages.

 

The mutual offers later life, remortgages, buy to let, standard variable rate (SVR), Help to Buy, First Homes, shared ownership, historic adverse credit rehabilitation loans known as renew mortgages, a discount market scheme on new build properties and holiday let products.

Primis is owned by LSL Property Services and offers a wide range of support including training, events, business development, regulatory guidance, technology, and a broad product panel.

Julie Goodwin, head of business development at Chorley Building Society, said it was thrilled to be part of the Primis Mortgage Network and looked forward to supporting members with its “flexible approach to lending”.

She added: “We specialise in buy to let, self-build and later life lending and we are happy to help advisers with their complex cases. We look forward to working with Primis advisers, and seeing the benefits our individual underwritten service brings their clients.”

Vikki Jefferies (pictured), proposition director at Primis, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Chorley Building Society to our network, in a move which ensures our brokers continue to have access to the broadest range of products available, in order to best serve their clients’ needs.

“Their specialist lending products as well as their prime residential products will add real value to our panel.”

