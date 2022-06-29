UTB appoints Adam Ware to structured property finance team

In his role, Ware will report to divisional head Gerard Morgan Jackson, and focus on expanding UTB’s lending in Central London and South England.

Ware joins from Hilltop Credit Partners, where he worked for around a year as vice president and head of origination.

Prior to that he worked at Octane Capital for around three years, initially as an internal business development manager and then as a senior internal sales manager.

Before that he worked at Commercial Acceptances for just over three years in various roles including assistant lending manager and lending assistant.

According to UTB, Ware has “considerable experience” across commercial and residential real estate finance, including structured, pre-development, property investment finance and complex bridging.

He has also worked with high net worth individuals and corporate clients as well as off-shore entities and family offices providing “multi-million bespoke facilities”.

Jackson said: “Adam brings a great deal of experience to the team and most importantly he shares our passion for delivering bespoke solutions outside of a traditional criteria led framework. Our goal is to create long term relationships which extend beyond single transactions.

“We assist our customers in the growth of their businesses, tailoring the funding we provide to meet their changing needs and evolution. We create true partnerships enabling our clients to prosper however uncertain the economic climate may be.”

Ware added: “UTB have established a great reputation as an innovative lender which quickly delivers the creative, bespoke funding more commonly found at privately backed lenders, but with the robust and reliable funding of a successful retail bank.

“I enjoy working offering a solutions led approach to lending, structuring the product around the client’s needs and I’m looking forward to working with Gerard and the UTB team as they continue to grow and expand their offering to customers delivering the very highest levels of personal service.”

UTB said its structured property finance team has written a record volume of new business in the first half of the year and developed its commercial lending proposition.