Coventry BS cuts mortgage rates

For owner-occupiers, rate changes apply up to 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), and include a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV which now has a rate of 3.25 per cent. This has a £999 fee and is available for purchase, remortgage, further advance and first-time buyers.

The fee-free counterpart now has a rate of 3.54 per cent.

At 85 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed rate with a £999 fee has a rate of 3.35 per cent. This is also available for purchase, remortgage, further advance and first-time buyers.

Ben Williams (pictured), corporate account manager at Coventry for intermediaries, said: “We’re continuing to support the broker market where we can with more competitive rates across a large selection of products. These changes will allow us to strike a better balance between meeting client demand for competitive rates and balancing service. In the current market, brokers and their clients should see the appeal of a good mix of both.”