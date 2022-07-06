TMW launches limited company products and cuts rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) has launched two buy-to-let (BTL) products for limited companies and reduced selected limited company rates by up to 0.15 per cent.

The products include two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a rate of 3.49 per cent. It is subject to a two per cent fee, is available for purchase, remortgage and further advances and comes with free standard valuations.

The other product is a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV priced at 3.74 per cent with a two per cent fee for remortgage. It also comes with free standard valuations and legals.

TMW is also reducing selected limited company rates by up to 0.15 per cent. A two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £1,995 fee is now priced at 3.99 per cent, while its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee comes to 4.09 per cent.

There is a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV at 3.84 per cent with a £1,995 fee, and a five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent at 3.89 per cent with a £995 fee.

The products are available for purchase and remortgage with other rate and fee combinations available.

Daniel Clinton, head of TMW, said: “Many landlords are choosing to manage their portfolio through a limited company. By expanding our range of mortgages on offer to these landlords and making reductions to our rates, we are demonstrating our support for this important and growing segment of the market.”