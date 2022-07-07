Equity Release Supermarket hires Craig Kerrigan as national account manager

Equity Release Supermarket has appointed Craig Kerrigan (pictured) as its national account manager, where he will develop and build new relationships with advisers, firms and networks.

He will focus on strengthening relationships in terms of referral opportunities and showcase the fintech the company has developed for consumer and B2B channels.

Kerrigan was most recently a national account manager at Key for nearly four years, and before that was national account manager at More 2 Life.

Prior to that he was national account manager at Mortgage Brain for around a year, and previously worked at Iress for nearly three years in various senior roles.

Kerrigan has also worked at Legal and General between 1999 and 2014 in several senior roles, including head of e-deployment.

Kerrigan said: “It’s a privilege to join this exceptional team at Equity Release Supermarket and I’m excited about what the future holds for the firm.

“We have some fantastic opportunities available through our development of digital and technology innovations that we’ve created to transform the equity release landscape. In particular, the launch of smarER last year, enables customers to now take control and research product rates and features in their own time and I’m looking forward to bringing these new developments to a wider network.”

Equity Release Supermarket was founded in 2008 by Mark Gregory, and the business has been growing ever since.

The business recently added David Bishop and Tim Feather to its 60-strong national adviser team, and has also launched a hub aimed at advisers, partners, lenders and customers.

It has also hired Richard Brook as a chief marketing officer.