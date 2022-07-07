You are here: Home - News -

TSB relaunches select new business and product switch products

by:
  07/07/2022
  • 0
TSB has relaunched select new business and product switch products, including mainstream, professional mortgage and buy-to-let, with rate cuts of up to 0.44 per cent.

In its new business range, mainstream two, three and five-year fixed rate products will be cut by 0.44 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.14 per cent, three-year fixed rates begin from 3.04 per cent and five-year fixed rate pricing take off from 3.01 per cent.

Professional mortgages, both two and five-year fixed rates, are being reduced by around 0.33 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates begin from 3.44 per cent and five-year fixed rates start from 3.29 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, TSB has temporarily withdrawn its two-year buy-to-let and two-year buy-to-let premier products.

Its buy-to-let five-year fixed rate product has been cut by up to 0.35 per cent and now stands at 3.19 per cent.

TSB has also reduced two and five-year fixed rate Help to Buy products by around 0.24 per cent.

Two-year fixed rates start from 3.44 per cent and five-year fixed rates begin from 3.29 per cent. They are available at 60 and 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), come with £999 fee or fee-free options, £500 cashback and free valuation.

In its product switch range, the lender has also cut mainstream products by up to 0.44 per cent and brought out fee-free two and five-year green additional borrowing product with rates starting from 2.94 per cent.

It has also made the same changes to buy-to-let and Help to Buy product switch deals as its new business range.

 

