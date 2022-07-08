You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/07/2022

  • 08/07/2022
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 08/07/2022
This week, brokers’ reaction to the Financial Conduct Authority’s Dear CEO letter to equity release providers warning them about poor product design and governance was most read.

News that investment firm Pimco was acquiring a part of Kensington Mortgages also proved of interest to readers, along with brokers discussing intergenerational mortgages.

 

FCA must tackle equity release ‘bandwagon jumpers’ to protect vulnerable clients ‒ analysis

Our reluctant BTL re-price upwards will protect service levels – Cox

 

Investment firm Pimco acquires Kensington Mortgages portfolio – reports

 

Intergenerational mortgages would push up house prices and fail to tackle supply issues, brokers say

 

SVR cap would not impact wider mortgage market – UK Mortgage Prisoners

 

Compliance head jailed after tampering with estate agent emails

Buy-to-let market remains positive despite constant repricing – Armstrong

 

Nature of mortgage broker role increases risk of burnout ‒ analysis

 

Housing supply to tick up as valuation requests jump – Rightmove

 

Cost of living impact on mortgage holders will be minimal – BoE

 

 

 

 

 

