Virgin Money raises rates for select core and product transfer deals

by:
  • 12/07/2022
Virgin Money has increased rates for some of its core residential, core buy-to-let and product transfer range by up to 0.2 per cent.

The changes come into effect from 8pm today.

The lender said selected fixed rates between 65 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) would rise by around 0.13 per cent.

This included its core residential five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee, which has gone up by 0.13 per cent to 3.53 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has increased by 0.06 per cent to 3.34 per cent.

Certain buy-to-let products at 60 per cent LTV have gone up by around 0.04 per cent. An example is its two and three-year fixed rates with £1,995 fee which are now both 2.84 per cent, up 0.04 per cent respectively.

On the product transfer side, selected 65 per cent LTV deals will increase by 0.2 per cent.

Fixed rate deals between 75 and 90 per cent LTV will go up by 0.13 per cent. Its two and three-year fixed rate with a £995 fee at 90 per cent LTV both stand at 3.29 per cent, up 0.01 per cent respectively.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV with a £995 fee is 3.53 per cent, an increase of 0.13 per cent.

Product transfer buy-to-let fixed rate deals at 60 per cent LTV will rise by around 0.15 per cent. This includes its three-year fixed rate at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee, which has risen by 0.15 per cent to 3.09 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate with a £995 fee at the same LTV has also increased by 0.15 per cent to 3.23 per cent.

