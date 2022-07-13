You are here: Home - News -

Clydesdale Bank increases select rates by 0.25 per cent

  • 13/07/2022
Clydesdale Bank has upped the rates for a range of its residential, professional and newly qualified professional and buy-to-let products by as much as 0.25 per cent.

The changes will come into effect from 8pm today.

This includes core residential two and five-year fixed rates between 65 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), which will rise by around 0.14 per cent. For instance, its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £999 fee has gone up by 0.05 per cent to 3.39 per cent.

For two and five-year fixed rate higher loan products between 65 and 85 per cent LTV, which is £1m or more, rates will also increase by 0.14 per cent. An example includes its five-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee which has risen by 0.1 per cent 3.39 per cent.

On the buy-to-let side, its core two and five-year fixed rates will go up by around 0.1 per cent. Its five-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £1,999 fee has risen by 0.08 per cent to 3.42 per cent.

Its two and five-year fixed rate higher loan products, also £1m or over, in this range will increase by around 0.25 per cent.

Professional and newly qualified professional rates will go up by around 0.1 per cent.

