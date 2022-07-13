You are here: Home - News -

News

Government-backed PII scheme for EWS1 assessments slated for September

by:
  • 13/07/2022
  • 0
Government-backed PII scheme for EWS1 assessments slated for September
The government plans to launch a professional indemnity insurance scheme in September to cover professionals undertaking EWS1 assessments on high-rise buildings.

These examinations are undertaken by a qualified professional to assess the safety of external walls on high rises and used to help people buy, sell and remortgage properties above 18 metres.

The government’s actuary department (GAD), which supported the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to develop the scheme, has entered into commercial arrangements with an insurer who will give insurance policies to qualified professionals.

The insurer was not disclosed.

Jacqui Draper, actuary at the GAD and project lead for the scheme, said the initative was a “complex and significant piece of work” and estimated claim costs could be £100m.

She added that there was no theoretical cap on the total size of claims that could be made, and the department had advised the DLUHC on the level of premiums needed to recoup expected claims and operating costs.

The DLUHC has been contacted for further detail around premiums.

The GAD said the scheme would enable the sale of flats in thousands of high-rise buildings.

The department explained that following the Grenfell fire in 2017, mortgage lenders had become “reluctant” to lend to those buying flats in high-rise buildings.

The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) then introduced the EWS1 assessment form in 2019 to help provide assurance to the industry.

The assessment clarifies whether remediation work is needed on a high-rise building, however many qualified professionals found that they could not secure professional indemnity insurance to cover such assessments.

The DLUHC then proposed it would launch a government-backed professional indemnity insurance scheme for EWS1 assessments.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.