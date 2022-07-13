HSBC pulls chunk of deals at 95 per cent LTV and raises mortgage rates

HSBS has pulled all but a couple of deals at 95 per cent loan to value (LTV), as well as raising rates across a large range of products.

The lender has removed deals for borrowers with a five per cent deposit across its two and five-year standard products.

Borrowers can still apply for two and five-year fee saver at 95 per cent LTV, and existing customers can apply for a product switch at this level.

At the same time, HSBC has removed its three-year fixed rate fee saver and three-year fixed rate standard deals across first-time buyers, home movers and remortgages.

The bank has increased costs on a range of residential deals within the first-time buyer range, including the two-year fixed fee saver and two-year fixed standard.

The five-year fixed fee saver rates have increased at 85 and 90 per cent loan to value (LTV).

On the five-year fixed standard and five-year premier exclusive, costs have increased between 70 and 85 per cent LTV.

The lender’s home mover range has also seen cost increases on the two-year fixed fee saver and two-year fixed standard.

And rates have increased on five-year fixed fee savers at 85 and 90 per cent LTV, as well as the five-year fixed standard between 70 and 85 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed premier exclusive has seen rates increase between 70 and 85 per cent LTV.

Residential remortgages have had rates hiked on two-year fixed fee savers and two-year fixed standard deals between 60 and 80 per cent LTV.

The five-year fixed fee saver at 60 per cent LTV has also increased.

Buy-to-let purchase rates have increased on the two-year fixed fee saver at 60 per cent LTV, and the five year fixed standard between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

However, rates have come down on the buy-to-let remortgage five-year fixed fee saver between 60 and 75 per cent LTV, as well as, the buy to let purchase two-year fixed standard between 60 and 75 per cent LTV.

Rates have also increased on select products from the international residential range.