You are here: Home - News -

News

Interest paid on a 50-year mortgage term could total £500,000

by:
  • 14/07/2022
  • 0
Interest paid on a 50-year mortgage term could total £500,000
Intergenerational mortgage terms of 50 years could see homeowners pay half a million pounds in interest alone, calculations reveal.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was looking at “all sorts of creative ways” to help people own a home.

One suggestion was a 50-year mortgage term which could be passed between generations. The idea was met with both support and criticism.

And now, calculations from estate and lettings agent, Barrows and Forrester, revealed the “eye-watering” sums of interest that homebuyers could face with such a scheme in today’s market.

Based on a 75 per cent loan to value, the average UK homebuyer needs to borrow £210,872, once a 25 per cent deposit of £70,290 has been saved.

And using the average fixed rate of 6.19 per cent offered by Habito on its 40-year term, the only mortgage product similar to the government’s proposed 50-year term, it calculated monthly repayments would stand at £1,140 – of which £1,088 would be interest paid on the loan.

Over a 50-year term, this means a homebuyer opting for a 50-year mortgage would pay a total of £472,984 in interest alone – over double what they initially borrowed, according to Barrows and Forrester.

It said this figure would climb to £683,855 when considering the total cost of the loan and when factoring in the 25 per cent deposit. This would place the cost of home ownership at £754,145 – almost three times the original value of the property.

James Forrester, managing director of Barrows and Forrester, said: “Their [government’s] failure to build more homes while consistently introducing schemes to boost buyer demand has caused house prices to climb to record highs.

“Now they’re considering snaring buyers into 50-year mortgage terms, a move that plays on the desperation of many to own their own home, who simply can’t contend with the high price of buying in today’s market.

“In doing so, these buyers would essentially be stuck renting from the bank well into their golden years, paying exuberant levels of interest for the pleasure of doing so.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Paloma is an award-winning journalist with eight years' personal finance experience. She is editor of YourMoney.com.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.