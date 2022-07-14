Monmouthshire BS appoints VAS Panel

Monmouthshire Building Society has appointed VAS Panel, which will allow the mutual to leverage the valuation panel management system to instruct surveyors, especially on complex or “slightly out of the ordinary” cases.

The Newport-based mutual is the first building society to appoint VAS Panel, and the system will be used to instruct surveyors based on location, deal type and valaue.

VAS Panel also operates control processes to ensure the mutual can have the “greatest confidence when making lending decisions”.

Detailed monthly reports will be provided around service level agreements and allow companies to monitor performance and find areas of improvement.

Alex Higgins, head of commercial lending for Monmouthshire Building Society, said: “We will look to use the VAS Panel service where there is an element to the application which is considered complex, or slightly out of the ordinary, which ultimately requires an extra level of valuation knowledge.

“We are looking forward to working with VAS to ensure our members and customers have a great experience with us.”

Graham Moore (pictured), managing director of VAS Panel, part of the VAS Valuation Group, added: “Monmouthshire Building Society are one of the most people-focused, creative, ambitious mutuals in the UK and it is a real statement of intent from both companies to commence the relationship.

“Our aim, as it is with every client, is to make the valuations process as quick, thorough and seamless as possible so not only does the customer complete their deal in the fastest possible time, but the lender also knows every element has been considered to protect their interests.”