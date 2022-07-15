You are here: Home - News -

News

Metro Bank names James Hopkinson as chief financial officer

by:
  • 15/07/2022
  • 0
Metro Bank names James Hopkinson as chief financial officer
James Hopkinson has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) at Metro Bank.  

A chartered accountant who began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hopinkson (pictured) joins from ClearBank where he has been CFO since 2019 and a board member since 2020.

Hopkinson was also named an executive director at Metro and will begin in September, subject to regulatory approval.

Metro said he had “significant experience” in global and UK retail banking and regulations, growth organisations and leading finance functions.  He worked for nearly two decades at Standard Chartered in roles that included CFO of regions and clients, CFO of global retail banking and global head of investor relations.  

Hopkinson said: “Metro Bank is the stand-out consumer champion in retail banking. The progress made on the turnaround plan to date has been impressive and I look forward to helping take the Bank into its next phase of growth and towards sustainable profitability.”

Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank’s chief executive, said: “James brings a wealth of experience in retail banking with a proven track record of growing businesses and managing finance teams. He shares our vision for Metro Bank to become the UK’s best community bank and he will be a valuable addition to the board and executive committee.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/