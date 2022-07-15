Metro Bank names James Hopkinson as chief financial officer

James Hopkinson has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) at Metro Bank.

A chartered accountant who began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hopinkson (pictured) joins from ClearBank where he has been CFO since 2019 and a board member since 2020.

Hopkinson was also named an executive director at Metro and will begin in September, subject to regulatory approval.

Metro said he had “significant experience” in global and UK retail banking and regulations, growth organisations and leading finance functions. He worked for nearly two decades at Standard Chartered in roles that included CFO of regions and clients, CFO of global retail banking and global head of investor relations.

Hopkinson said: “Metro Bank is the stand-out consumer champion in retail banking. The progress made on the turnaround plan to date has been impressive and I look forward to helping take the Bank into its next phase of growth and towards sustainable profitability.”

Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank’s chief executive, said: “James brings a wealth of experience in retail banking with a proven track record of growing businesses and managing finance teams. He shares our vision for Metro Bank to become the UK’s best community bank and he will be a valuable addition to the board and executive committee.”