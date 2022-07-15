You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/07/2022

  • 15/07/2022
Santander's decision to grants temporary one-month mortgage offer extensions and the news that borrowers on two-year fixes ending 2023 will be worst affected by rate rises were among the stories most read by brokers this week.

Readers were also interested in stories that mentioned the need for ongoing broker training and the self-employed being treated with more caution by lenders.

Santander grants temporary one-month mortgage offer extensions

Borrowers on two-year fixes ending 2023 will be ‘worst affected’ by rate rises – Capital Economics

Surveyors should stick to today’s reality not future caution – JLM

Proper new broker training vital rather than sink or swim – Tucker

Over 40 per cent of mortgage payments will rise in the next year – BoE

Halifax ups max LTV for homebuyer and new-build green home products

Mortgage demand expected to soften in Q3 – BoE

Self-employed treated with ‘more caution’ by lenders, brokers say

 

Leeds improves affordability assessment for energy-efficient new builds

 

MAB completes acquisition of Fluent Money for £72.7m

