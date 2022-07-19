Evolution Money confirms participation in government four-day working week trial

Second charge lending specialist Evolution Money has confirmed that it is involved in the government-sponsored four-day working week trial.

Over the next six months, its mortgage adviser and collections departments will work four days a week, with staff receiving a different day off each week which is decided by a rota.

The trial started in July and covers 55 people.

The lender said there would be no impact on pay or holiday entitlement and made a commitment to maintain 100 per cent productivity over the same period.

Evolution Money said it would review the performance of the trial regularly by examining service levels and ensuring Key Performance Indicators are being met. There will be a formal review in three months.

Following this three-month review, if the scheme is judged to be successful, its case management team will be added to the trial.

Once the six-month trial is completed at the end of the year, the firm will weigh up introducing a four-day working week across the whole business.

Steve Brilus, chief executive of Evolution Money, said he was pleased to be taking part in the trial and said the lender had put a “considerable amount of thought and effort” in to how this would work in practice as well as what it wanted to achieve.

He added that this involved a lot of staff and stakeholder feedback, and said the first phase of the trial would “aim to quantify and evaluate its success – or otherwise” at the three and six-month mark.

Brilus said he was proud of the team who made this a reality and as they were “embracing this as a massive step forward for our organisational culture and support for ‘Team Evo’”.

He continued that the lender’s priorities remained focused on continuing to deliver excellent outcomes and support to its introducer network and this would be “front of mind at all points during this trial”.

“This initiative supports our vision to be an employer of choice, which when combined with our wider purpose and focus on ESG, will help us to deliver a high-quality and ethical business that is attractive to both employees and all those who work with us,” he said.

The four-day working week trial was launched earlier this year, with 70 companies and over 3,300 workers involved as of last month. It is organised by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with leading think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

Outside of the trial, Atom Bank has introduced a four-day working week to some of its departments.