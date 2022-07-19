You are here: Home - News -

Just Mortgages sets up Manchester-based academy

  • 19/07/2022
Just Mortgages has launched an academy and broker support facility in Manchester.

It’s the first such facility that the broker has launched in the north of England. Previously, if an adviser wanted to join the Just Mortgages Self-Employed division, they were required to travel down to Northamptonshire for the face-to-face sections of their induction training.

The firm said that the northern expansion reflected the growth and success of the business, noting that it now has more than 600 advisers working on either an employed or self-employed basis.

In order to support the new training location, Tom Bell has been appointed to the role of training manager, with specific responsibility for the northern areas of the UK. Bell previously spent three decades at TSB in a range of roles.

Laura Hide, senior training manager at Just Mortgages, said that the new training centre would be more “inclusive and convenient” for broker applicants based in the north.

She added: “We have been offering workshops and one day sessions in the north since restrictions were relaxed and the success of these has driven our increased commitment to the region and to ensure courses are more accessible.”

Ashley Edwards, regional director for Just Mortgages, emphasised that there were a lot of “talented, passionate and driven” people in the north who would do a wonderful job running their own broker business.

“It’s important they start their journey with us on the right foot and as prepared as possible. The location of this training is vital and we are delighted with the facilities and comfort that we can now provide,” she continued.

Last month Just Mortgages announced the launch of a blended learning CeMAP course, bringing together both face-to-face and remote sessions.

