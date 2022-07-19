You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Brain relaunches lender service report

by:
  • 19/07/2022
  • 0
Mortgage Brain relaunches lender service report
Mortgage Brain has brought back its lender service report, which is aimed at giving advisers a centralised view of service levels across the sector.

The report, which is updated weekly and covers residential and buy to let, collates data given directly to Mortgage Brain from lenders, as well as information from lenders’ respective websites.

The residential report covers 50 lenders and the buy-to-let report contains 49 lenders.

Mortgage Brain said that having the information in one easily accessible place would help advisers get a “snapshot of the state of service levels” without having to visit multiple websites or make several phone calls.

The firm added that it would provide more “transparency” between lenders and brokers, which will allow both to manage customer expectations.

Mortgage Brain also suggested that the report would give lenders the opportunity to compare their service levels to other lenders, as well as give insight on how the business is performing.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “The whole market is under immense pressure right now, we want to support brokers and lenders and the lender service report does just that.

“Advisers have all the information they need in one place, saving them from visiting multiple lender websites or making time-consuming phone calls. And lenders can benefit too by being better informed as to how their service levels rank against the rest of the market. This can only be good for all parties.”

