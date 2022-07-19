You are here: Home - News -

News

Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Eligible.ai for client servicing tool

by:
  • 19/07/2022
  • 0
Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Eligible.ai for client servicing tool
Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has partnered with client retention tool provider Eligible.ai to launch a relationship management platform for advisers.

The platform will be available to directly authorised members of PMS Mortgage Club at a discounted rate and Sesame Network will fund the cost of its services for appointed representatives. It will be launched to member firms over the summer. 

The tool aims to help advisers maintain and build on existing client relationships, as well as develop a better understanding of their wants, needs and interests. 

They can do this by tailoring communications for each client and by notifiying clients of when advisers wish to get in touch. 

This partnership follows SBG’s decision to offer new systems to members with a view to improve the customer experience. 

Alex Beavis (pictured), proposition director of mortgages and later life at SBG, said data suggested around half of all intermediary clients were lost at product maturity, partially due to limited client contact. 

He added: “With a spiraling cost of living, rising interest rates, and record numbers of mortgage holders reaching the end of fixed-rate deals over the next 18 months, it has never been more important for advisers to engage with clients and review their financial needs.” 

Zahra Hassan, co-founder of Eligible,ai, said: “We’re pleased to partner with SBG, who are committed to ensuring their members have access to the best tools out there to future proof their businesses. We look forward to getting to know many new firms and supporting them through this invaluable partnership.” 

Rameez Zafar, co-founder of Eligible.ai, added: “As the market shifts towards longer fixed-rate products, this solution will give PMS and Sesame members peace of mind that their customers are receiving regular, personal and valued communications for the life of the product. It will also ensure that as soon as a client is seeking advice, the adviser is notified, giving them a real-time understanding of client engagement and potential selling opportunities.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.