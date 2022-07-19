Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Eligible.ai for client servicing tool

Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) has partnered with client retention tool provider Eligible.ai to launch a relationship management platform for advisers.

The platform will be available to directly authorised members of PMS Mortgage Club at a discounted rate and Sesame Network will fund the cost of its services for appointed representatives. It will be launched to member firms over the summer.

The tool aims to help advisers maintain and build on existing client relationships, as well as develop a better understanding of their wants, needs and interests.

They can do this by tailoring communications for each client and by notifiying clients of when advisers wish to get in touch.

This partnership follows SBG’s decision to offer new systems to members with a view to improve the customer experience.

Alex Beavis (pictured), proposition director of mortgages and later life at SBG, said data suggested around half of all intermediary clients were lost at product maturity, partially due to limited client contact.

He added: “With a spiraling cost of living, rising interest rates, and record numbers of mortgage holders reaching the end of fixed-rate deals over the next 18 months, it has never been more important for advisers to engage with clients and review their financial needs.”

Zahra Hassan, co-founder of Eligible,ai, said: “We’re pleased to partner with SBG, who are committed to ensuring their members have access to the best tools out there to future proof their businesses. We look forward to getting to know many new firms and supporting them through this invaluable partnership.”

Rameez Zafar, co-founder of Eligible.ai, added: “As the market shifts towards longer fixed-rate products, this solution will give PMS and Sesame members peace of mind that their customers are receiving regular, personal and valued communications for the life of the product. It will also ensure that as soon as a client is seeking advice, the adviser is notified, giving them a real-time understanding of client engagement and potential selling opportunities.”