LDNfinance appoints Amy Baptise to specialist finance head

  20/07/2022
Broker firm LDNfinance has promoted Amy Baptise (pictured), currently administration manager, to the newly-created role of head of specialist finance.

In the role, she manages the specialist lending department will help grow business volumes by enhancing current processes.

Baptiste has worked at LDNfinance for around two years, initially joining as a senior specialist paraplanner and working her way up to administration manager.

Before that she worked as a paraplanner for largemortgageloans.com for nearly three years and The Acorn Group before that.

She won the British Specialist Lending Awards and British Mortgage Awards best broker administrator categories in 2022 respectively.

Chris Oatway, co-chief executive of LDNfinance, said: “Amy’s promotion is well deserved. Her deep-rooted knowledge of LDNfinance and specialist lending expertise lends itself well to this role. She is a natural leader and we have no doubt that the department is in safe hands under her supervision.”

Baptiste said: “I feel very proud to be taking on this new role. It’s an exciting challenge in which I look forward to stretching myself.

I am excited to be part of LDNfinance at this pivotal point of growth for the department.”

LDNfinance has been growing its team in recent months, hiring Greg Cunnington as chief operating officer and added two advisers, Martin Ball and Daniel Everitt. Allyson Hautot has joined as a paraplanner.

