News

Natwest increases new business rates

by:
  • 20/07/2022
Natwest has raised the rates on new business residential, first-time buyer and buy-to-let mortgages by as much as 0.26 per cent.

Changes come into effect tomorrow and apply to products up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV). 

This includes the mortgage guarantee deals for those with a five per cent deposit, where the two-year fixed rate option has risen from 3.97 per cent to 4.18 per cent and the five-year fixed rate product has increased from 3.98 per cent to 4.19 per cent. 

Both have no product fee and offer £750 cashback. 

For residential borrowers, five-year fixed rates have gone up by as much as 0.23 per cent. Pricing now begins from 3.69 per cent for a fee-free mortgage at 60 per cent LTV, which is a rate increase of 0.13 per cent. 

At 90 per cent LTV, the rate has risen by 0.22 per cent to 3.64 per cent. It comes with a £995 product fee. 

Across Natwest’s first-time buyer offering, the biggest rate hike has been made to the 90 per cent LTV five-year fixed rate deal which is now set at 4.14 per cent, up from 3.88 per cent previously. This has no fee and offers a £1,000 cashback incentive. 

Other rate increases across first-time buyer two and five-year fixed rates range from 0.05 per cent to 0.22 per cent. 

Rate rises have also been made to five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products at 60 and 75 per cent LTV, available for either purchase or remortgage. 

For purchase, the 60 per cent LTV deal has a rate of 3.25 per cent, up from 3.12 per cent, while the 75 per cent LTV option has risen from 3.19 per cent to 3.34 per cent. 

For remortgage, the 60 per cent LTV mortgage has gone up by 0.07 per cent to 3.25 per cent, and the 75 per cent LTV product has increased by 0.06 per cent to 3.3 per cent. 

All the buy-to-let products have a fee of £1,495. 

Earlier this week, Natwest announced that it would be increasing its standard variable rate with respect to the June base rate rise. 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

