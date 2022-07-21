You are here: Home - News -

News

Levelling Up committee to scrutinise government’s PRS reform proposals

by:
  • 21/07/2022
  • 0
Levelling Up committee to scrutinise government’s PRS reform proposals
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has launched an inquiry into Reforming the Private Rented Sector to examine the proposals made by the government in its recent White Paper, A Fairer Private Rented Sector.

The paper, published last month, suggested a ban on Section 21 “no fault evictions”, the introduction of a decent homes standard and the creation of a Private Renters’ Ombudsman. 

The committee is accepting written evidence submissions until 19 August 2022. It will ask whether the proposals made by the government will lead to a fairer private rented sector, and if the announcements made so far have resulted in changed behaviour. 

It will also seek to determine whether an ombudsman is needed as well as what their powers will be, and the impact of the proposed reforms on the supply of homes. 

Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said: “Private renters can be the victim of a power imbalance with their landlords, subject to unjustified hikes in rents and the fear of being forced out of their accommodation. During a cost-of-living crisis, the impact of rising housing costs is even more damaging on households. 

“It’s welcome that the government has come forward with its White Paper and, as a committee, we are keen to examine how effective the proposed reforms will be in protecting tenants and ensuring the success of the private rented sector in providing homes.” 

He added: “As a committee, we look forward to hearing from a range of stakeholders including tenants groups, landlords, local government, and ministers and will then report with recommendations to government on how they could improve their proposals for reform of the private rented sector.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.