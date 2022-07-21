Levelling Up committee to scrutinise government’s PRS reform proposals

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has launched an inquiry into Reforming the Private Rented Sector to examine the proposals made by the government in its recent White Paper, A Fairer Private Rented Sector.

The paper, published last month, suggested a ban on Section 21 “no fault evictions”, the introduction of a decent homes standard and the creation of a Private Renters’ Ombudsman.

The committee is accepting written evidence submissions until 19 August 2022. It will ask whether the proposals made by the government will lead to a fairer private rented sector, and if the announcements made so far have resulted in changed behaviour.

It will also seek to determine whether an ombudsman is needed as well as what their powers will be, and the impact of the proposed reforms on the supply of homes.

Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, said: “Private renters can be the victim of a power imbalance with their landlords, subject to unjustified hikes in rents and the fear of being forced out of their accommodation. During a cost-of-living crisis, the impact of rising housing costs is even more damaging on households.

“It’s welcome that the government has come forward with its White Paper and, as a committee, we are keen to examine how effective the proposed reforms will be in protecting tenants and ensuring the success of the private rented sector in providing homes.”

He added: “As a committee, we look forward to hearing from a range of stakeholders including tenants groups, landlords, local government, and ministers and will then report with recommendations to government on how they could improve their proposals for reform of the private rented sector.”