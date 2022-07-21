LiveMore teams up with TFC Homeloans

LiveMore has partnered with specialist mortgage packager TFC Homeloans to make its products for those aged between 50 and 90+ available to its broker partners.

Brokers using the packager can submit cases on TFC’s 1APP portal.

LiveMore offers retirement interest-only (RIO) and term interest-only mortgages to people over the age of 50. Fixed rates can be taken out on terms of five, seven, 10 or 20 years, while the RIO can be fixed for life.

Leon Diamond (pictured), CEO at LiveMore, said: “We have only been in the mortgage market for two years but we’re really gaining traction with our distribution.

“It’s important for us to have a range of distribution partners, particularly specialist packagers like TFC Homeloans who understand how underserved the 50 to 90+ mortgage market is. We can’t wait to get started working with TFC Homeloans.”

Wayne Smethurst, managing director at TFC Homeloans, added: “LiveMore is a game changing lender with its unique approach to mortgages into and beyond retirement. The flexibility of the way it handles affordability is refreshing in today’s market as it considers all income, not just salary.

“LiveMore offers wide ranging criteria, its pricing is fair and its recent shortening of early repayment charges makes its longer-term fixes attractive.”