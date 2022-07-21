You are here: Home - News -

  • 21/07/2022
Poll: Are you seeing more landlord clients dispose of property due to rising costs?
Rising mortgage rates, refurbishment costs from potential energy efficiency legislation and increased tax burdens have been placing more financial pressure on landlords.

A recent report by tax planning consultancy Less Tax 4 Landlords said a small uptick in buy-to-let mortgage rates could reduce landlord profits by thousands of pounds, especially if it is owned in the individual’s name.

Other factors such as interest rate rises, inflation and the increased cost of living are also having an impact on landlords.

As well as this, there is the prospect of higher taxes, with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, pledging to raise corporation tax to 25 per cent next April if he becomes Prime Minister.

This has raised concerns that the cost burden may cause some landlords to exit the market.

So, with all that mind, brokers, are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

