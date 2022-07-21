You are here: Home - News -

News

Starling Bank reports £32m profit fueled by mortgage growth

by:
  • 21/07/2022
  • 0
Starling Bank reports £32m profit fueled by mortgage growth
Digital challenger bank Starling Bank has reported its first full year of profitability, partially due to growth in mortgage lending from acquisitions.

According to a trading update in June, total mortgage lending has come to £2.06bn in June, which is up from £1.22bn in March this year and up from £40m in June last year.

The bank said that its deposit base had also grown, with total customer deposits coming to £9.63bn, up from £6.76bn in June last year.

The challenger bank came to a pre-tax profit of £32.1m for the financial year ending March, which compares to a £31.5m loss in the same period last year.

Total gross lending came to £4.03bn, up from £2.34bn in June last year.

Starling Bank acquired Fleet Mortgages in July last year and has raised £130.5m for its acquisition war chest.

The bank is also reported to have bought a £500m mortgage book from Masthaven.

Anne Boden, founder and chief executive of Starling Bank, said: “With our first full year of profitability, we’ve placed ourselves firmly in a category of one.

“As an innovative digital bank with a sustainable business model and a strong balance sheet we are generating our own capital and we stand apart from both the old banks and other challengers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.