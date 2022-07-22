You are here: Home - News -

News

Tom Davies appointed MD and Adrian Fardini made sales director in Alexander Hall senior reshuffle

by:
  • 22/07/2022
  • 0
Tom Davies appointed MD and Adrian Fardini made sales director in Alexander Hall senior reshuffle
Tom Davies (pictured) has been appointed managing director of Alexander Hall and Adrian Fardini has been promoted as sales director in a senior reshuffle at the broker firm.

Davies has worked at Alexander Hall for 15 years and was sales director for seven years. He was was appointed managing director last month, subject to regulatory approval. This follows the departure of Dom Scott, who left after more than a decade at the firm. 

Fardini replaces Davies and has spent 13 years at the brokerage, with his prior role being operations director and mortgage adviser. 

Davies and Fardini both joined Alexander Hall on its trainee adviser programme and progressed as senior advisers, then team leaders prior to taking on their director roles.

Davies said: “At the start of this year Alexander Hall shared its future growth plans and so far in 2022 we have increased our adviser headcount, business pipeline and as our market share.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead the business through what will be an exciting period. Adrian will be a fantastic addition to the senior management team and will play a key role in helping us deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.