Tom Davies appointed MD and Adrian Fardini made sales director in Alexander Hall senior reshuffle

Tom Davies (pictured) has been appointed managing director of Alexander Hall and Adrian Fardini has been promoted as sales director in a senior reshuffle at the broker firm.

Davies has worked at Alexander Hall for 15 years and was sales director for seven years. He was was appointed managing director last month, subject to regulatory approval. This follows the departure of Dom Scott, who left after more than a decade at the firm.

Fardini replaces Davies and has spent 13 years at the brokerage, with his prior role being operations director and mortgage adviser.

Davies and Fardini both joined Alexander Hall on its trainee adviser programme and progressed as senior advisers, then team leaders prior to taking on their director roles.

Davies said: “At the start of this year Alexander Hall shared its future growth plans and so far in 2022 we have increased our adviser headcount, business pipeline and as our market share.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead the business through what will be an exciting period. Adrian will be a fantastic addition to the senior management team and will play a key role in helping us deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”