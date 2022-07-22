Platform ups rates and relaunches select mainstream and buy-to-let products

The lender had withdrawn some products earlier this week.

The lender is reintroducing all its withdrawn new business two, three, and five-year fixed rate products with £1,499 and £999 fee, with a rate increase of up to 0.34 per cent.

Its two year fixed-rate products at 80 per cent to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,499 and £999 fee and rates have risen by up to 0.24 per cent.

Platform’s two, three and five-year fixed rate new business products at 60 per cent to 90 per cent LTV with no fee remain withdrawn.

Also in its new business range, the rates for its two and five-year fixed rate professional mortgage products have been upped by as much as 0.30 per cent.

Platform’s two year fixed-rate BTL Premier Products are still withdrawn and it is introducing its five-year fixed rate products with a rate rise of up to 0.32 per cent.

On the Help to Buy side, two and five-year fixed rate products pricing has been increased by up to 0.12 per cent.

In its product switching range, its two-year BTL and BTL Premier Products are still withdrawn and the five-year fixed rate product has risen by up to 0.32 per cent.

Rates on Help to Buy products, including two, three and five- year fixed rate products have increased by up to 0.12 per cent.