Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/07/2022

  • 22/07/2022
News this week of a High Court judgement that found a contractor liable for defective cladding was the most popular amongst readers, along with updated guidance from some banks that they would lend on remediated buildings.

Barclays Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, Natwest and Santander, said they would lend on remediated properties, supporting a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Mortgage prisoners making an £800m claim against TSB, the completion of MAB’s acquisition of Fluent Money and Starling Bank’s latest financial results also proved of interest.

Landmark High Court judgement finds contractor liable for defective cladding

 

Banks agree to lend on properties with updated cladding

 

Mortgage prisoner help imperative to avoid repossession ‘tsunami’ ‒ analysis

 

MAB completes acquisition of Fluent Money for £72.7m

Mortgage prisoners make £800m legal claim against TSB

Starling Bank reports £32m profit fueled by mortgage growth

Inflation runs ‘further and faster’ in June with BBR and mortgage increases on way

Asking prices rise over nine per cent YOY but cooldown on way – Rightmove

 

Small uptick in buy-to-let mortgage rates ‘could halve landlord profit’

 

Evolution Money confirms participation in government four-day working week trial

 

