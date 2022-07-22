Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/07/2022

News this week of a High Court judgement that found a contractor liable for defective cladding was the most popular amongst readers, along with updated guidance from some banks that they would lend on remediated buildings.

Barclays Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, Natwest and Santander, said they would lend on remediated properties, supporting a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

Mortgage prisoners making an £800m claim against TSB, the completion of MAB’s acquisition of Fluent Money and Starling Bank’s latest financial results also proved of interest.