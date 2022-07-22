Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 22/07/2022

Barclays Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, Natwest and Santander, said they would lend on remediated properties, supporting a statement from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
Mortgage prisoners making an £800m claim against TSB, the completion of MAB’s acquisition of Fluent Money and Starling Bank’s latest financial results also proved of interest.
Landmark High Court judgement finds contractor liable for defective cladding
Mortgage prisoner help imperative to avoid repossession ‘tsunami’ ‒ analysis
Inflation runs ‘further and faster’ in June with BBR and mortgage increases on way
Asking prices rise over nine per cent YOY but cooldown on way – Rightmove
Small uptick in buy-to-let mortgage rates ‘could halve landlord profit’
Evolution Money confirms participation in government four-day working week trial