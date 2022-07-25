Cambridge BS hires Sandhya Kawar as chief risk officer

Cambridge Building Society has appointed Sandhya Kawar (pictured) as chief risk officer, where she will manage the risk and compliance department.

She joined the firm in January this year and was recently confirmed in the position after gaining regulatory approval.

According to the mutual, since she joined Kawar has improved its risk management capabilities and resources, which includes collaborating with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Against Scams Partnership.

This is a local scam prevention initiative that aims to raise awareness and share resources about scams and financial crime.

Prior to joining the mutual, she was head of risk for nearly three years at C. Hoare and Co.

Before that she worked as a business manager to the chief operating officer at M&G for nearly two years.

She also worked at M&G Investments for around four years in various roles in the risk and operations department, and before that she worked as a risk consultant Deloitte for around three years.

Kawar also has experience as an economist at the Bank of England for around six years.

Cambridge Building Society’s chief executive, Peter Burrows, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sandhya to our board. She brings a unique combination of strong technical capability combined with a mutual ethos and culture.

“I am confident she will make a real difference to our risk management capability, to the benefit of the society and all its members.”

Kawar added: “I am constantly impressed by the passion and commitment shown by everyone in the [risk and compliance] department, and across the society, for protecting our members, our people and the widely public.”